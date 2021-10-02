Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $647,000 Position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,061 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 43.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 46,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 757.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 143,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 177.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,026 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 29.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 502,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 114,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $816,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $72,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.50 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

