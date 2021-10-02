Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the second quarter worth $706,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the first quarter worth $309,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the second quarter worth $353,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the first quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the second quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get REV Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of REVG opened at $17.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG).

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.