Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $597,000 Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth $216,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth $231,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 23.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

In other news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $1,413,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $83,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,813 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $47.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.85. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

