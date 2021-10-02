Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Holdings Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 521.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,034 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $13,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ED. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 67.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 488,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,506,000 after buying an additional 197,380 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 17.1% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 93,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 33,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.50.

NYSE ED opened at $71.60 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.47.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

