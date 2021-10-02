Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Down 79.4% in September

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the August 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CTTAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.91. 540,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,643. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Equities analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

