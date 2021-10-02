Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $50.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.26 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $47.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $47.80.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 48.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 172,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 56,047 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 845,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after purchasing an additional 48,118 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 6.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 15,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 88.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 120,679 shares in the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

