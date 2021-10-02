CONTRACOIN Market Cap Hits $10.54 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $10.54 million and approximately $147,075.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CONTRACOIN alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00105442 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000068 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,958,670 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CONTRACOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CONTRACOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.