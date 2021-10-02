Contrasting Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) & Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) and Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Abcam’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 286,569.97 -$194.59 million ($2.83) -30.52 Abcam $401.06 million 11.43 $21.83 million $0.18 112.33

Abcam has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abcam, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Beam Therapeutics and Abcam, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Therapeutics 0 3 5 0 2.63 Abcam 0 4 3 0 2.43

Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $119.86, suggesting a potential upside of 38.76%. Abcam has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.80%. Given Beam Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Beam Therapeutics is more favorable than Abcam.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.3% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Abcam shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Abcam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Therapeutics -1,698,870.50% -94.82% -57.99% Abcam N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Abcam beats Beam Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also develops therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1a; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company has a strategic alliance with Boston Children's Hospital; a research and clinical collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.; and a research collaboration with the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays. Its research products are used in the areas of cancer, cardiovascular, cell biology, developmental biology, epigenetics, nuclear signaling, immunology, metabolism, microbiology, neuroscience, signal transduction, and stem cells. Further, the company offers diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. The company also sells its products online. Abcam plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

