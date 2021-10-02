Convex Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $184.49 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $8.63 or 0.00018128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $184.49 million and $6.60 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00066728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00103557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.14 or 0.00145232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,596.03 or 0.99974499 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.38 or 0.07075223 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002525 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 64,038,620 coins and its circulating supply is 21,376,501 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

