Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Upgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group upgraded shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Covestro from €70.00 ($82.35) to €71.00 ($83.53) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covestro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Get Covestro alerts:

OTCMKTS COVTY opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.43. Covestro has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.