Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Underperform Rating for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HNNMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, September 17th. cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.39.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

