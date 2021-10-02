Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.31.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCRN. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $21.27. The stock had a trading volume of 216,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,447. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $808.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.65. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 33,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $657,602.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,133.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,659.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,986 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

