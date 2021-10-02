Crossvault Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,287 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.3% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,283.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,834,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,229. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.23, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,390.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,360.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,146.73.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.