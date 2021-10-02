CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Michael J. Carpenter Sells 1,042 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total transaction of $264,699.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael J. Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $249.27 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24. The stock has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.68.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

