CSFB Analysts Give TransAlta (TSE:TA) a C$18.00 Price Target

CSFB set a C$18.00 price target on TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.25.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TA opened at C$13.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.51. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$7.85 and a 12 month high of C$13.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.17.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$619.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.82%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.