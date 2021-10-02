CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 967.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth $225,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CSWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $130.75 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.25 and a twelve month high of $143.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 0.81.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.30. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $227,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,198,532.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

