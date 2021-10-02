Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Holdings Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,762 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.77% of Customers Bancorp worth $9,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.90.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

