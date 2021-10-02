DA Davidson Cuts First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Price Target to $1,000.00

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,075.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,025.00.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $862.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $847.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $841.12. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $315.75 and a 52 week high of $915.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.22.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $480.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 39.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $42,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.