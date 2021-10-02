DAEX (DAX) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. DAEX has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $48,257.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DAEX has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00056419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.36 or 0.00236406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00118177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00012943 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

