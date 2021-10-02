Dai Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Dai has a total market cap of $6.48 billion and $347.83 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00056533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.39 or 0.00242929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00118052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00012850 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00042234 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,474,952,202 coins and its circulating supply is 6,474,951,714 coins. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.