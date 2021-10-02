Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.250-$7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.40 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.41 billion.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,030. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $89.34 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.76.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.13.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,116.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,748 shares of company stock worth $22,481,444. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

