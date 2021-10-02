Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Up 1,713.7% in September

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,800 shares, a growth of 1,713.7% from the August 31st total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Datasea stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Datasea as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTSS stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. Datasea has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.23.

Datasea, Inc is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries.

