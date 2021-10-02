David S. Hendrickson Sells 56,250 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) insider David S. Hendrickson sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $792,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $308.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEHR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.