DEAPcoin Trading 17.5% Higher This Week (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $25.87 million and $11.91 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,754.26 or 0.45238402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00057494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00118761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.33 or 0.00227348 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,465,688,103 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

