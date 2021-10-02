Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBJ) Short Interest Update

Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBJ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 151.7% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

IBBJ stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $41.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36.

