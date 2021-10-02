Delek US (NYSE:DK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The 2017 purchase of Alon USA Energy transformed Delek US Holdings into a Permian-focused diversified downstream energy company with opportunity for cash synergies. With 70% of Delek’s refining capacity leveraged to lower Permian pricing, the company is poised for major earnings growth. Further, Delek's exposure to the more stable cash flows from the logistics segment diversifies earnings stream, provides steady revenues and offers a buffer against the volatile refining business. However, the coronavirus-induced economic disruption and the associated demand destruction for refined products is set to hurt earnings and cash flows of the refiner. As it is, the downstream operator’s high and deteriorating debt-to-capitalization ratio is a cause of concern. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Delek US in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, boosted their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Shares of DK stock opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Delek US will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Delek US in the first quarter worth $253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 681,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after buying an additional 52,149 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 88,788 shares during the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 139,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 41,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

