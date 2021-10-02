Derek J. Maetzold Sells 2,500 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $167,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $247,908.54.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $65.34 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.86.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

