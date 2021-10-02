Deutsche Bank AG Buys 144,330 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,330 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cameco were worth $16,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cameco by 543.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cameco by 114.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

CCJ stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -552.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

