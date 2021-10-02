Deutsche Bank AG Buys 919 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cable One were worth $15,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 61.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 357.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CABO. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,253.43.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,845.13 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,974.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,873.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 24.72%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total value of $738,668.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,155.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,063.00, for a total transaction of $1,435,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,146 shares of company stock worth $12,596,840. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

