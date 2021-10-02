Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 856,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,804 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.78% of NuStar Energy worth $15,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 246,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,171,000 after buying an additional 1,698,844 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 10.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 87,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 390,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NS opened at $16.18 on Friday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The company had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.70%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

