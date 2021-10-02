Deutsche Bank AG Has $14.49 Million Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,986 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.09% of Altice USA worth $14,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATUS. Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Altice USA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATUS shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.08. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.13.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

