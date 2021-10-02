Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,263 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $14,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,954,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,836,000 after purchasing an additional 256,473 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,825,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,051,000 after purchasing an additional 188,519 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,484,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,132,000 after purchasing an additional 110,447 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,394,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,734,000 after purchasing an additional 134,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,984,000 after purchasing an additional 23,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.89.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $115.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.42. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

