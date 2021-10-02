Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,136 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.63% of Whiting Petroleum worth $13,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 29,957 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WLL opened at $59.24 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $60.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -105.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.15.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WLL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

