Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.65.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

DB stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,105,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,566. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

