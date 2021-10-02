Dfyn Network (DFYN) Price Tops $0.64 on Major Exchanges

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Dfyn Network coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 38.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dfyn Network has a total market cap of $17.07 million and $4.19 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00067657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00107280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.10 or 0.00148397 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,115.85 or 1.00419575 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,371.14 or 0.07035695 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Dfyn Network Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 26,621,800 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Buying and Selling Dfyn Network

