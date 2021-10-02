Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,200 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,705 ($48.41).

Get Diageo alerts:

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,531 ($46.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,537.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,388.76. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,474 ($32.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,666 ($47.90). The company has a market capitalization of £82.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 44.59 ($0.58) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. This represents a yield of 1.25%. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In other Diageo news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total value of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Also, insider Javier Ferrán bought 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, with a total value of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89). Insiders have purchased 25,470 shares of company stock worth $89,791,888 over the last ninety days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.