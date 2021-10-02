Diageo (LON:DGE) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,659.16

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,659.16 ($47.81) and last traded at GBX 3,656.50 ($47.77), with a volume of 483646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,561.50 ($46.53).

A number of analysts have issued reports on DGE shares. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,705 ($48.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,537.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,388.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 44.59 ($0.58) per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In other news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total value of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Also, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 25,000 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,525 ($46.05) per share, for a total transaction of £881,250 ($1,151,358.77). Insiders have acquired a total of 25,470 shares of company stock worth $89,791,888 over the last three months.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

