Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.33.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 822.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.75. The stock had a trading volume of 373,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,832. Diageo has a 52 week low of $129.16 and a 52 week high of $202.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $123.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

