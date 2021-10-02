Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $436.75 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,643,389 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,895 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $436,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 91.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 7.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 14.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 32,113 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.4% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.72.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $173.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.23. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

