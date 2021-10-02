Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $508.41 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,129 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.55% of Lam Research worth $508,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 48.7% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.1% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 16.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $569.73 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $328.56 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $604.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $614.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.83.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

