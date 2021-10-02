Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,109,538 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,615,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,109,538 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of The Charles Schwab worth $336,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,092,000 after purchasing an additional 952,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,268,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,181,000 after purchasing an additional 701,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,099,000 after purchasing an additional 719,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.59.

SCHW opened at $74.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $134.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day moving average is $70.61. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $77.96.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $70,319.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $2,157,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 528,162 shares of company stock worth $38,559,889. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

