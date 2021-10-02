Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 362,302 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,161,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362,302 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $350,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 159.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 348,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 214,100 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.4% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,562,000 after buying an additional 527,563 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 24,301 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,989,000 after buying an additional 156,740 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.96.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.06. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.