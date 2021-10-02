DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is a software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

DV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.64.

DV stock opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 11.91. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $3,684,176,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $283,788,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $138,997,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $62,651,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $54,766,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

