Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Receives €83.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €83.80 ($98.59).

DRW3 has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €85.50 ($100.59) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.50 ($113.53) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

ETR DRW3 opened at €69.35 ($81.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $704.60 million and a P/E ratio of 4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is €74.01 and its 200-day moving average is €74.21. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 12-month high of €82.70 ($97.29).

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

