Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst’s (DIR.UN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DIR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.44.

TSE DIR.UN opened at C$16.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.11. The stock has a market cap of C$3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 8.30. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$11.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

