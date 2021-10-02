DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DSDVY. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $122.55 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DSV Panalpina A/S presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.28.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

DSDVY stock opened at $119.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.80. DSV Panalpina A/S has a fifty-two week low of $77.51 and a fifty-two week high of $133.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.08.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.