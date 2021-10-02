Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will post sales of $142.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.00 million and the lowest is $141.00 million. Duluth posted sales of $135.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $712.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $710.40 million to $714.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $780.70 million, with estimates ranging from $768.50 million to $792.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 4.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DLTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Duluth by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Duluth by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Duluth by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duluth by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Duluth by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLTH opened at $13.88 on Friday. Duluth has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $412.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

