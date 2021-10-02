DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €46.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DWS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.20 ($57.88) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.90 ($50.47) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.37 ($49.85).

ETR:DWS opened at €36.48 ($42.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €27.92 ($32.84) and a 1 year high of €41.88 ($49.27). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

