DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.31.

A number of brokerages have commented on DXC. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.02. DXC Technology has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 112,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,313,271 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.