Dynamic (DYN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $66.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last week, Dynamic has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamic has a market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $66.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,899.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.59 or 0.07111950 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.24 or 0.00351230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $554.09 or 0.01156783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00111604 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.41 or 0.00533230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $218.65 or 0.00456477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.08 or 0.00292445 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.